Diddy's Defense Team Takes Shape Before Federal Trial

Hope They Get Me Off!!!

Diddy's defense team is starting to take shape on the eve of his federal criminal trial ... and he's got some accomplished legal minds on his side.

The Bad Boy Records founder is rocking with Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos as his lead attorneys ... and Marc's been at the center of some high-profile cases.

Agnifilo previously defended NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere, "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Khan and Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng.

Geragos is a partner at Marc's firm ... and she worked with him on the Raniere case.

Diddy's also being represented by Brian Steel ... who is known for repping Young Thug in the rapper's YSL RICO case.

Other lawyers on Diddy's side include Alexandra Shapiro, Jason Driscoll and Anna Estevao.

Diddy is still adding to his defense as the trial approaches ... Xavier R. Donaldson joined the fold Friday, giving Diddy a Black attorney on his side. All of the prosecutors are white women and the only Black lawyer Diddy had on his team, Anthony Ricco, jumped ship back in February.