Diddy Allowed to Wear Nice Clothes at Trial, No More Prison Duds

I'm Going To Look Good In Court ...

Diddy gets to spruce up his look for his upcoming criminal trial ... the judge just signed off on letting him go with a business casual look in court, instead of his jail jumpsuits.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy just got a signed order from the judge allowing him to receive non-prison clothing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to wear at next month's trial.

Diddy's got permission to have up to 5 button-down shirts, 5 pairs of pants, 5 sweaters, 5 pairs of socks and 2 pairs of shoes without laces to wear to court.

Diddy's made a few appearances in court as part of the federal case against him ... but he's always been wearing jail duds.

The Bad Boy Records founder was a pretty fashionable guy on the outside ... and he founded Sean Jean back in the day.

