Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Diddy Allowed to Wear Nice Clothes at Trial, No More Prison Duds

Diddy I'm Going To Look Good In Court ... No More Prison Duds!!!

Published
diddy nuetral getty
Getty

Diddy gets to spruce up his look for his upcoming criminal trial ... the judge just signed off on letting him go with a business casual look in court, instead of his jail jumpsuits.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy just got a signed order from the judge allowing him to receive non-prison clothing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to wear at next month's trial.

MDC Brooklyn getty 1
Getty

Diddy's got permission to have up to 5 button-down shirts, 5 pairs of pants, 5 sweaters, 5 pairs of socks and 2 pairs of shoes without laces to wear to court.

Diddy's made a few appearances in court as part of the federal case against him ... but he's always been wearing jail duds.

Diddy Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Diddy Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

The Bad Boy Records founder was a pretty fashionable guy on the outside ... and he founded Sean Jean back in the day.

042825_tmz_live_diddy_kal
NOTHING'S OFF THE TABLE
TMZ.com

Diddy's trial is set to begin Monday ... and it sounds like he'll be looking dapper.

related articles