Diddy Attorneys Want to Question Jurors About Sex, Celebs and Hip Hop

Potential jurors in Diddy's federal trial are gonna get grilled on several subjects before they get picked ... and the hot topics include their taste in music, and their views on drugs, celebs and group sex.

With jury selection just a week away for Diddy's trial, his attorneys are submitting the 30 questions they want to put to the jury pool. Not shockingly, considering the charges, sex is raised several times.

For instance, "There may be evidence in this case about people engaging in sexual relations with multiple sexual partners. Would hearing about that type of evidence be difficult for you?"

A follow-up question covers "evidence that people cheated on girlfriends or boyfriends."

As we've reported, Diddy has maintained that the Cassie hotel beating video was the tail end of them arguing about him allegedly cheating on her, and he's claimed she cheated on him with her now-husband Alex Fine.

Diddy's fame will also be center stage with potential jurors -- one question asks, "Do you believe that wealthy people get away with things that the less wealthy do not?" His attorneys also plan to ask what kind of music prospective jurors listen to, and if they have opinions about "hip hop rap music industry or artists in that genre?"

Naturally, drug use will be part of the questioning ... "Do you have any personal experiences or opinions about drug or alcohol use or addiction?"

TMZ broke the story ... prosecutors are opposing the defense effort to have a psychiatrist testify regarding the effects of Diddy's drug and alcohol use during the alleged crimes -- but, there's no doubt that will be central to the case. Prosecutors allege Diddy used drugs to make his alleged victims more compliant.