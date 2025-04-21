Druski Offers Paltry Bank Statement as Evidence to Clear Him in Diddy Lawsuit

Druski is harkening back to his humble beginnings to defend himself against allegations he sexually assaulted a woman at a 2018 Diddy party -- and his measly bank statement is exhibit A.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained phone records and bank statements which squarely place Druski in Georgia, living with his mom, at the time of the alleged incident -- and they also show he was far from balling out enough to be anywhere near the other defendants in the lawsuit.

As we reported, a woman named Ashley Parham filed a lawsuit claiming Diddy, Druski (real name Drew Desbordes) and Odell Beckham Jr. raped her on March 23, 2018, at a party in Northern Cali.

However, Druski's Bank of America statement from that month show his only source of income at that time came from his mother making Zelle transfers to his account

The records show Druski's balance ending the period of March 10, 2018 - April 9, 2018 was capped out at just $0.91 cents!!!

He only had enough for the bare essentials ... a bite at Mickey D's and enough gas at to get from point A to A.2.

We've also seen Verizon documents showing Druski was under his mother Cheryl's phone plan and made 16 calls on March 23 -- all incoming or outcoming to and from Georgia phone numbers.

Of course, years later, Druski's career did take off during the COVID-19 pandemic ... when his comedic skits regularly started going viral -- and he eventually was attending events where he met the likes of Odell and Diddy.

But, a couple years earlier, he was just happy with a few bucks from Mom ... so, he could drop $12.13 at Coldstone Creamery.