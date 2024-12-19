Druski Clowns 'Fresh & Fit' Podcast, Hosts Diss Back With Rubi Rose Mention

Druski's newest comedic skit took a swipe at lavish-living losers, and the hosts of the "Fresh & Fit" podcast -- and the entire internet -- is laughing!!!

The viral funnyman titled his latest bit "Dudes that think Money can UNLAME them 😂", where he portrayed a guy with a few dollars in his pocket and an outrageous personality.

Dudes that think Money can UNLAME them 😂

After getting his head drenched with black hairspray for a $245 haircut, Druski spoofed a segment of the 'F&F' podcast where he spewed off misogynistic nonsense about females having ZERO rights.

The post hasn't even been up 24 hours on X and it has more than 30 million views ... something the 'F&F' dudes couldn't avoid.

Later today, host Myron Gaines exploded on Druski for being overweight, but mainly for his whirlwind relationship with Rubi Rose -- which ended with her claiming their tryst was all for TikTok.