Rubi Rose Exposes Druski Relationship as PR Stunt: 'I Never Slept With That Man'
Druski is learning the hard way that his "ex" Rubi Rose didn't have the same POV about their "relationship" as he did -- and she's spilling the beans that everything you saw was a business transaction!!!
Rubi recently told her legion of followers that she's been sober and celibate for 2 months -- leaving that same legion to question her time with Druski, which she revealed to be a publicity stunt fully sponsored by the comedian.
Rubi rejected all lies on Tuesday with dry ice coldness ... "And for the record i never slept with that man, n**** paid for PR. Not the p**** ✌🏾"
As a consolation, she doled out "nice guy" points -- which probably won't make Druski stomach the news any better.
Back in May, our Druski sources expressed the relationship was 100% real, which it could've been -- just on his end.
Rubi inked a joint deal with Interscope in June 2023, but has only released one song since the signing.
Perhaps she'll find her way back to the studio now that she's cut out all the sex and smoking distractions!!!