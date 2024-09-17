Rubi Rose Exposes Druski Relationship as PR Stunt: 'I Never Slept With That Man'

He Paid For PR, Not The P!!! 😸

Druski is learning the hard way that his "ex" Rubi Rose didn't have the same POV about their "relationship" as he did -- and she's spilling the beans that everything you saw was a business transaction!!!

Rubi recently told her legion of followers that she's been sober and celibate for 2 months -- leaving that same legion to question her time with Druski, which she revealed to be a publicity stunt fully sponsored by the comedian.

Rubi rejected all lies on Tuesday with dry ice coldness ... "And for the record i never slept with that man, n**** paid for PR. Not the p**** ✌🏾"

As a consolation, she doled out "nice guy" points -- which probably won't make Druski stomach the news any better.

Back in May, our Druski sources expressed the relationship was 100% real, which it could've been -- just on his end.

Rubi inked a joint deal with Interscope in June 2023, but has only released one song since the signing.