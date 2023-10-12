Druski Tenses Up When Asked If Birdman Beef Was Real and Popping

Play video content

Druski is more than happy to publicly discuss his finances -- as he recently did at the Forbes annual Under 30 Summit -- but he is steering clear of any convos about Birdman ... a sign there's no peace between them.

ICYMI, Birdman got at Druski first for his swiping at Drake's new album -- even before he took Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid to task for their critical opinions about "For All the Dogs."

So, during the Forbes event in Cleveland, Forbes Assistant Managing Editor Steven Bertoni asked Druksi for an update on the Birdman dust-up, and Druski quickly hurried him along ... murmuring they were "good" under his breath but his uneasy body language said the total opposite.

Birdman's been nipping at Druski's heels all year for what he perceives to be "disrespek" on the Cash Money name ... the viral comedian's "Coulda Been Records" has too many similarities for the music mogul's comfort!!!