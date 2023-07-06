Birdman Proposes to Buy Druski Out After Pressing Him On Instagram Live

Jokes On You, Druski ... I'm Buying You Out

Druski thought his Coulda Been Records label was set to get a boost after taking an IG meeting with Birdman ... but their one-on-one left him thinking otherwise.

The Cash Money Records head honcho didn't appear to be in character when he turned the tables on Druski, accusing him of toeing the copyright infringement line with his CBR imprint, which Birdman says sounds too close to the Cash Money Brothers slogan of "CMB."

The logo similarities are also too sus for the mogul's liking.

The comedian attempted to plead his case by name-dropping Lil Wayne and Drake, but didn't sound like he was sticking to a script as he stammered in Birdman's stone face.

Birdman lightened the mood a bit when he referenced his infamous Breakfast Club interview, and told Druski to put some "respek" on his name ... but also made an offer it doesn't sound like Druski has the option to refuse.

Birdman proposed for Cash Money Records to be Coulda Been's owner and financier in exchange for Druski's elevation.

The rapper also sent a stern warning to Kevin Hart for unspecified issues ... and promised to deliver him the smoke in due time.