Rubi Rose Admits to Lying About Druski Relationship After Bashing Him Publicly

Rubi Rose had the internet chirping in September when she claimed her relationship with Druski was a PR stunt ... but turns out she was the one spreading fake news!!!

Rubi was the latest guest on Adin Ross' stream, and during the segment to come clean about something, Rubi admitted her relationship with Druski had been legit ... until he pissed her off and she decided to lie about it.

Her apology wasn't anywhere near as loud as the fabrication ... Rubi went on social media to claim Druski had orchestrated the entire thing to boost his rep and later to brag about dumping him as dead weight.

Sources confirmed to TMZ Hip Hop at the time that Druski and Rubi had bonded during a trip to the Dominican Republic, which eventually turned out to be a summer fling.

