Rubi Rose Praised By Joe Budden Podcast After Ghostwriter Confession

Rubi Rose has no shame in her game ... she's openly admitting all her raps are ghostwritten and she doesn't plan on changing the operation!!!

Play video content Joe Budden Podcast

The former XXL Freshman made the blunt admission on the latest Joe Budden Podcast episode, and her brutal honesty earned her a healthy round of applause.

It's a strange scenario -- 'JBP' banter typically revolves around upholding standards in rap music ... where ghostwriting is never condoned.

Play video content

Remember, Budden didn't let his foot off Drake's neck over "For All The Dogs" being an unimpressive project in his eyes -- and even celebrated the end of the female rapper flood a few months back.

Maybe Double R just has that effect ... able to get 'em all acting different!!!

Rubi Rose on the Joe Budden podcast says she was 16 or 17 when she appeared on the “Bad & Boujee” music video by the Migos 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/BGgPRzQsao — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 14, 2024 @FearedBuck

The conversation also took an interesting turn when Rubi and Melyssa Ford were discussing their stripes as former video vixens ... as Rubi claimed she was a minor when she appeared in Migos's "Bad and Boujee" video.

Rubi clarified on X ... she was actually 18 at the time of filming, and the vid dropped on October 31, 2016, when she was 19 -- so, not sure how she got "minor" outta those facts.