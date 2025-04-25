Diddy May Have Forced an Alleged Victim to Undergo Medical Procedure, Prosecutors Claim

Diddy may have forced one of the alleged victims in his federal case to undergo a medical procedure ... at least that's what prosecutors are claiming.

The rap mogul sat in a New York City courtroom Friday when the question of how to handle certain evidence the prosecution plans to present regarding an unknown medical procedure came up.

A federal prosecutor told the judge these alleged procedures go "directly to the degree of control [Diddy] had over her, consent to specific sexual acts ... It's relevant to these questions on coercion."

The judge asked if the feds were alleging the procedure was part of the sex trafficking charge Diddy is facing ... and, the prosecutor said it was related.

Again, we don't know which of the alleged victims is being referred to or what this alleged procedure entailed.

Cassie is scheduled to testify against Diddy at his trial ... as are three other women using various pseudonyms who have all made allegations against the rapper.

Questions regarding the surveillance video of Diddy beating up Cassie also came up during the hearing, with the judge asking if the U.S. prosecutor could address issues with the video, like the ones Diddy's expert witness cited in a recent legal filing.

The prosecutor responded that the person who filmed the surveillance clip on an iPhone will testify ... so, they plan to introduce that version of the video.

Prosecutors and the defense also argued about audio from a 911 call related to how Diddy allegedly broke into one of his victims' homes in Los Angeles back in 2011 ... though no decision on that audio was made today.

Diddy's trial is fast approaching ... despite his attempts to get it delayed, a judge ruled it will begin as planned on May 5.

As we've told you ... Diddy has pled not guilty to all five charges he's facing -- two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering.