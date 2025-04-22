Jay-Z Rape Accuser Files to Dismiss His Lawsuit Against Her

The woman who accused Jay-Z and Diddy of raping her when she was 13 years old is now taking legal steps to try and dismiss a lawsuit Jay-Z filed against her.

Jay's accuser, who first sued him for rape as a Jane Doe, filed new legal docs Tuesday to dismiss the defamation suit the music mogul filed against her and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, in Alabama.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the woman claims Jay-Z can’t sue her over the claims because she made them in court documents and are therefore privileged ... adding that the interview she did with NBC was based on her claims in the court docs.

The woman now wants Jay-Z's lawsuit dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can't be filed again.

Buzbee previously filed a motion to get Jay's lawsuit against him dismissed ... claiming they struck a deal and Jay reneged ... an allegation HOV's camp previously told us was bogus.

In her motion, the woman makes a similar claim about dismissing her lawsuit per the alleged agreement.