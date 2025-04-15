Diddy Wants to Add Young Thug's Lawyer Brian Steel to His Defense Team

Diddy is looking to beef up his legal defense team ... with an attorney famous for defending Young Thug in court.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Georgia attorney Brian Steel wants to be admitted to practice law in the Southern District of New York so he can help defend Diddy at trial.

Brian's known for repping Young Thug in the rapper's YSL RICO case.

Diddy targeting Brian to join his growing legal team is interesting ... as we first reported, our sources told us Diddy's camp was searching for a Black female attorney to join his current trial team of Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos.

Instead, it appears Brian emerged as the candidate.

Our sources also say high-powered attorney Mark Geragos will assume a significant role in Diddy's case ... while Marc and Teny will continue to be lead counsel.

Diddy's defense team has been doing some shuffling recently ... attorney Anthony Ricco jumped ship back in February.