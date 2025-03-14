Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Diddy Prosecutors Say They Have Recording of Original Cassie Beating Video

Diddy Feds Say They Have A Recording Of OG Cassie Beating Video

Published | Updated
diddy video cnn
SplashNews.com/CNN

Federal prosecutors just revealed in court they have two videos of Diddy beating Cassie in a hotel hallway in L.A. ... including a recording of the original hotel surveillance footage.

Diddy was in court Friday for a pretrial hearing in his federal criminal case when his lawyers started sparring with the feds over the Cassie beating video.

The judge asked the prosecution if they had the original security video and the Assistant United States Attorneys revealed the feds have the CNN version ... and a recording of the original footage.

031425-diddy-family-kal-v2
FAMILY SUPPORT
TMZ.com

That's significant because, as we first reported, Diddy's lawyers claimed Thursday CNN altered the video and destroyed the only known version of the tape.

Diddy's lawyers doubled down in court, at least on their claims CNN altered the video, which was recorded in 2016 at the InterContinental Hotel.

The Bad Boy Records founder's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, claimed a source gave CNN the footage and CNN ran the video through a free editing software. He says CNN altered the video by speeding it up, taking things out of sequence, and removing the time stamps. Diddy's legal team says the video is deceptive.

marc-agnifilo
Getty

Diddy's defense signaled they will try to exclude the CNN video from Diddy's upcoming trial. Diddy is not being prosecuted for the beating -- that's a state matter and the statute of limitations has run out -- but prosecutors want to use it to show Diddy's alleged violent propensities.

031325_tmz_live_diddy_kal
SHOCKING NEW DETAILS
TMZ.com

The judge shot back that a possible solution would be to slow down the video or put it in the right sequence ... urging Diddy's attorneys and federal prosecutors to come to a compromise.

Whatever CNN may or may not have done with the Cassie video may be irrelevant now ... 'cause the feds say they have the OG version.

The feds have added two new alleged victims to the Diddy indictment and the judge ordered the government to reveal their identities to Diddy's legal team.

related articles