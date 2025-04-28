Feds Say Diddy Trying to Delay Trial by Asking to Exclude Sex Trafficking Evidence

The feds are calling Diddy out for asking a judge to exclude evidence from his upcoming criminal trial ... claiming Diddy is just trying to postpone a fast-approaching start date for the trial.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy is trying to exclude a bunch of evidence related to sex trafficking charges and the alleged "Freak Offs," claiming prosecutors turned over the evidence too late and didn’t give him enough time to prepare his defense.

Play video content TMZ.com

Thing is ... the feds say Diddy's known for months about the evidence they plan to present at trial, and he's just trying to get the judge to postpone the trial.

Diddy insists the feds are hampering his ability to prepare his defense by continuing to tack on new evidence and allegations even as the trial is set to begin next week ... but the feds say he’s had plenty of time to prepare and is just stalling.

Play video content TMZ.com

In the docs, prosecutors take shots at Diddy, telling the judge ... Diddy's request is "a transparent attempt to narrow the scope of the proof against him at trial by any means necessary, and to yet again make a last-ditch effort to secure an adjournment of trial."

As it stands now, the trial is set to begin next week ... and, as we've reported, the judge is allowing prosecutors to show the infamous Cassie beating video ... with prosecutors saying the person who filmed the surveillance video on an iPhone 6 will testify at trial.