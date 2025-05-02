Diddy Prosecution Team Is All White Women, Led by James Comey's Daughter

The federal prosecutors who will be trying to secure a conviction against Diddy in his upcoming trial are all white women ... led by the daughter of former FBI director James Comey.

Maurene Ryan Comey is set to lead the team of U.S. Attorneys from the vaunted Southern District of New York next week in court, when jury selection begins in Diddy's sex trafficking trial.

Maurene's father is the former FBI director who had a controversial role in the 2016 presidential election. James was ultimately fired from his post by President Trump a few months into Trump's first term.

Maurene Comey is a Harvard Law School grad, and she's very experienced when it comes to sex trafficking trials ... helping secure a conviction against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The rest of the women designated as leads for the prosecution include ... Emily Anne Johnson, Madison Reddick Smyser, Mary Christine Slavik, Meredith Foster, and Mitzi Steiner.

Diddy's defense has told us they plan to make race a big factor -- his attorney Marc Agnifilo says this is a takedown of a "successful Black man" -- so it's interesting the feds are rolling with an all-white prosecution here.

In theory, female prosecutors will be able to connect with the jury over Diddy's alleged crimes against women.