Who Is Maurene Comey? What to Know About the Former Federal Prosecutor

Maurene Comey's dealt with some pretty serious cases over the course of her legal career ... and now she's set to take on President Donald Trump's administration in a fight to get her old job back.

The former federal prosecutor launched a lawsuit against 47's administration after she was fired from her position under allegedly unlawful circumstances.

Here's a look at the attorney's professional history leading up to the start of her legal battle.

Maurene's Father Is a Former FBI Director

Maurene's the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey and his wife Patrice. James Comey was sworn in as director in 2013 -- he was not previously in the bureau -- and was terminated in 2017 by Trump.

James Comey, who also served as the 31st Deputy Attorney General of the United States, testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russian activity in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Maurene graduated from the College of William & Mary in 2010 with degrees in both history and music.

She later began taking classes at Harvard Law School, and she graduated from the institution in 2013.

She's Been Involved With Several High-Profile Cases

Maurene began her career as a law clerk to Chief Judge Loretta A. Preska, who served in the Southern District of New York, and she also worked as an associate at Debevoise & Plimpton, according to her LinkedIn.

Maurene eventually became a federal prosecutor in Manhattan, where she was involved in numerous high-profile cases, including the prosecution of Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was convicted on prostitution-related charges.

Maurene was also involved in the case against former N.J. Senator Bob Menendez, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison on corruption charges.

She also worked on the cases against both Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator and former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maurene Sued the Trump Administration After Being Fired

Maurene was fired from her position in the Justice Department in July 2025, and she said the memo she received "did not give a reason for my termination," according to CBS News.

She's since sued the Trump administration over her firing, and she claimed the termination was both unconstitutional and unlawful, according to NBC News.

Maurene said she'd received an email stating her termination was "[p]ursuant to Article II of the United States Constitution and the laws of the United States" in her suit. Article II deals with the president's executive power.