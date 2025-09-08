Who Is Emani Ellis? What to Know About the Former Security Guard

How to Take on Cardi B in Court

Cardi B found herself in hot water in 2020, when Emani Ellis claimed the rapper assaulted her 2 years earlier while she working as a security guard.

Ellis eventually sued the performer, and although the case made it to trial, she went home empty-handed.

We're going to take a look into Ellis' background and see what she had to say about the end of her legal drama with Cardi.

Ellis Transitioned Into Social Work After Leaving Her Former Job

Ellis formerly worked as a security guard at a Beverly Hills medical center, where Cardi went to see her OB/GYN while pregnant with her first child, Kulture.

Ellis had been employed there for four years prior to the alleged 2018 altercation with Cardi.

During trial testimony, Ellis claimed she'd never physically assaulted anyone, and she also claimed she was fired from her old job following the incident with the performer.

She later began a career as a social worker, and she currently works with low-income families.

Emani Made Some Pretty Serious Claims About Cardi

Ellis alleged Cardi physically assaulted her during their altercation, which took place in February 2018, and she also claimed the rapper spit on her, cut her face with a fingernail and used racial slurs, according to People.

The performer admitted she had a "verbal altercation" with the former security guard and claimed Ellis had violated her privacy by getting a video recording of her prior to her appointment.

Ellis initially sued the rapper for a whopping $24 million, although she eventually lowered that amount to $250,000, plus compensation for her medical expenses, according to Variety.

Cardi was ultimately found not liable for assault and battery, and the jury stated Ellis hadn't been able to prove any of her claims regarding the singer's behavior.

She Said the Case Was About "Accountability"

Ellis maintained her position after the trial's conclusion, saying she said what Cardi "did to me was real," according to Complex.

The former security guard also expressed the case was centered on "accountability" and claimed the legal dispute was "never about the money."

She went on to express her position that the performer's actions were "the same" regardless of the trial's outcome and stated she didn't want them "to be overlooked."