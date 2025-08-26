Who Is Syko Stu? What To Know About The Professional Wrestler

Professional wrestler Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith became the subject of intense attention in August 2025 when a video of his beatdown at the hands of Raja Jackson went viral on social media.

The wrestling figure's appearance at an event for KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Los Angeles turned into a nightmare when Raja, a pro MMA fighter, pummeled the Army veteran into apparent unconsciousness in front of the crowd.

We're going to take a look at how the competitor entered the world of professional wrestling and how he started a period of recovery after the violent incident.

Smith's A Veteran Who Turned To Wrestling To Deal With PTSD

Smith served in the U.S. Army, and he began wrestling in 2009, starting his career just six months after leaving the service.

The wrestler spoke about his decision to turn to the sport in a promotional video for Knokx Pro, expressing he "needed something to focus on" when he returned to civilian life.

Smith also described himself as having dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder, and he said wrestling helped him "adjust" to life outside the armed forces.

He said being in front of a crowd didn't give him "as much anxiety and aggression" as he had expected.

Smith Was Apparently Beaten Into Unconsciousness

Smith and Jackson's first interaction at the event took place prior to the official start of the wrestling match ... the wrestler was seen smashing a beer can into Raja's head on a live stream, although they appeared to mend their differences shortly afterward.

The MMA fighter entered the ring in the middle of Smith's subsequent match, picked up the wrestler, and body-slammed him on the mat, after which he punched Smith multiple times in the head.

Several other wrestlers entered the ring to pull Jackson off Stu, who appeared unconscious during and after the beatdown.

Wrestling reporter Sean Ross later claimed the pair had planned out Jackson's entry into the ring ... although the MMA fighter apparently went way over the line with his punches.

He Ended Up In The Hospital After The Attack

Smith was taken to a hospital after the violent incident, and Ross reported Smith suffered "serious injuries" during the beatdown.

Wrestler Douglas Malo -- one of the individuals who pulled Jackson off Smith -- told USA Today the competitor had several broken bones in his face, as well as missing teeth.

The wrestler's brother Andrew posted on Facebook two days after the event that Stu was "conscious and able to talk" ... although he was facing a lengthy recovery.