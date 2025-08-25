Who Is Malik Beasley? What to Know About the NBA Star

Malik Beasley's had quite the experience in the NBA, as he's gone from playing in some of the highest-profile basketball games to dealing with legal probes into his behavior off-court.

The professional hoops star made a name for himself for bringing serious talent to several teams in the league, as well as for his 2020 arrest and subsequent gambling probe.

We're going to check out how the shooting guard carved out a space for himself in the league -- and had to deal with some troubling matters in between games.

Malik Played a Single Season in College Before Joining the NBA

Beasley received several offers to play college ball when he was in high school, according to Sports Illustrated, and he eventually signed on to join Florida State's team.

The athlete only spent a single season with the Seminoles before he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2016, and he remained with the organization for four years.

Beasley bounced around from team to team after he left the Nuggets, and he joined the rosters of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks, among others.

The professional basketball player eventually ended up with the Detroit Pistons, signing with the organization in July 2024.

Beasley Got Into Legal Trouble in 2020

Beasley found himself in hot water back in 2020, when he was arrested after authorities said he'd pointed a gun at a family who'd stopped their vehicle in front of his house in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Officials later found marijuana and a stolen gun at his residence after obtaining a warrant to search the athlete's property.

Beasley eventually pleaded guilty to one felony count of threats of violence, and he claimed he "was not in my right mind" when the incident occurred and wanted to "humbly apologize for my actions."

He was sentenced to 120 days in prison, and he was ultimately released in August 2021 after serving just 78 days.

Malik Was the Target of a Gambling Probe ... And Got Off the Hook

Beasley became the subject of an investigation into allegations of gambling, which were related to both NBA games and prop bets, in June 2025, according to ESPN.

A gambling industry source spoke to the outlet and claimed heavy betting activity centered on the athlete's statistics by at least one major U.S.-based sportsbook, beginning in January 2024.

However, Beasley's attorneys Steve Haney and Mike Schachter stated they were able to clear the athlete of wrongdoing after having extensive contact with the Eastern District of New York regarding the gambling probe.