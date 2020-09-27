NBA's Malik Beasley Arrested for Marijuana Possession and Stolen Property
9/27/2020 9:55 AM PT
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is in jail Sunday after being arrested for possession of a controlled substance and concealing stolen property.
Police showed up at Beasley's Plymouth home at 9 PM Saturday and took him into custody. We're told he's being held without bail and is waiting to go before a judge, which could take 24 hours.
The team issued a statement Sunday AM, saying, "We are aware of the situation involving Malik Beasley and are in the process of gathering information at this time."
The Timberwolves are holding a 3-week, voluntary camp in Minneapolis.
It's unclear what property was allegedly stolen, but one of the charges was reportedly marijuana possession ... this according to The Athletic. Seriously, how can that still be a thing in 2020?
