NBA's Malik Beasley Arrested for Marijuana Possession and Stolen Property

Breaking News

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is in jail Sunday after being arrested for possession of a controlled substance and concealing stolen property.

Police showed up at Beasley's Plymouth home at 9 PM Saturday and took him into custody. We're told he's being held without bail and is waiting to go before a judge, which could take 24 hours.

The team issued a statement Sunday AM, saying, "We are aware of the situation involving Malik Beasley and are in the process of gathering information at this time."

The Timberwolves are holding a 3-week, voluntary camp in Minneapolis.