Who Is James Donald Forbes McCann? What To Know About The Rising Comedian

Joe Rogan's had plenty of guests on "The Joe Rogan Experience" over the years, including some of the biggest names in politics and media.

However, the controversial podcast host had a bit of a personal moment during his episode with Australian comedian James Donald Forbes McCann, when McCann thanked the media giant for helping him grow his career.

We're going to take a look at the comedian's background and see what he's accomplished ... as well as how Rogan assisted in his growth.

McCann's Worked As A Comedian And Writer

McCann hails from Adelaide, Australia, and first made a name for himself with audiences in his home country through appearances at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in the late 2010s.

In addition to his work on stage, he's worked as a television writer and wrote for several shows produced in Australia, according to his website.

He's been featured in various Australian publications, and he's published three books of poetry ... the most recent was released in 2024.

McCann's collaborated with various comedians over the course of his career and he went on the road as the opener for comedian Mark Normand in 2023.

He Moved To The United States To Pursue Comedy

McCann eventually made a move to the United States to further pursue his dreams in comedy, and he settled in Austin, Texas, in 2024.

He began raising his profile through various podcast appearances, and he was featured on programs including "Matt And Shane's Secret Podcast" and "Stuff Island," among others.

The comedian has also worked on his own podcast, titled "The James Donald Forbes McCann Catamaran Plan," which premiered in 2021.

McCann's career received a serious boost when he was featured in several episodes of the wildly popular comedy series "Kill Tony," and his debut on the program took place in 2024.

James Told Joe He Helped Change His Life

Although McCann's appearance on Rogan's podcast saw the two bounce from topic to topic, their conversation ended on a heartfelt note, as McCann showed his gratitude toward the host for setting up Rogan's Austin club, Comedy Mothership, and allowing "Kill Tony" to be taped at the location.

The performer confessed he was "poor" and "had no opportunities" during the early stages of his comedy career, and he credited Rogan's club with providing him with the chance to get exposure for his work.

McCann added he'd been able to "pay my rent on time," and said his rise had been "very, very strange" and unexpected -- in a good way, of course.