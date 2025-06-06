Joe Rogan Says Someone Should Take Elon's Phone Away Amid Trump Feud

Play video content The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan was among the masses who were shocked yesterday when Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of being named in the so-called Epstein files ... and the popular podcast host said Musk needs to be saved from himself.

JR was in the middle of recording the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" with his guest, FBI Director Kash Patel, when he was made aware of the X post ... and he was clearly floored. After responding, "Jesus Christ" ... Joe said someone needs to take Elon's phone away.

Patel immediately said he could not talk about the topic ... but that didn't stop the host from asking the FBI head if it was even possible Musk could know that info. Patel said he had no idea how that could be possible.

As you know ... Musk and Trump have been in a social media war of words this week, which reached a fevered pitch when EM dropped what he called his Epstein "bomb."

Rogan, of course, is in the orbit of both powerful men ... and each has hung out with him at UFC fights and has been a guest on his super popular podcast.

As we reported Friday ... David Schoen, one of Epstein's lawyers, tells us the disgraced financier had nothing on Trump -- 'cause he says that's what Epstein straight up told him.

Schoen says, "What I can say definitively is that I discussed this subject with Mr. Epstein at a time when it would have been in his best interests to implicate others and he made clear that Donald Trump did nothing wrong and that he had no damaging information against him."

Play video content Fox News

In a morning round of TV news interviews ... Trump said he had more pressing matters than his bromance crumbling with Musk -- but still said he felt Elon has "lost his mind."