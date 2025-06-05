Elon Musk Nukes Donald Trump With Claim President's in Epstein Files

Elon Musk sent his escalating feud with Donald Trump into overdrive on Thursday ... when the billionaire tech mogul claimed the president is named in the Epstein files -- and that's why alleged documents have not been released.

Elon dropped the "bomb" minutes after Trump threatened to terminate EM's governmental subsidies and contracts to help save billions in the federal budget. Since departing the White House in his adviser role last week ... Elon has been taking swing after swing at Trump over his “disgusting abomination" known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Elon already clearly got under Trump's skin earlier in the day on Thursday ... claiming on X that Trump owes his 2024 victory to Elon after he poured hundreds of millions into supporting the president and the GOP.

Play video content The White House

The so-called Epstein Files are believed by some to contain more names and details of people associated with the accused sex trafficker and convicted sex criminal.

The Big Beautiful Bill Act just squeaked past the House of Representatives by just one vote two weeks ago.