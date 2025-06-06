Jeffrey Epstein Had Zero Dirt on Donald Trump, Says Epstein's Defense Lawyer

Elon Musk thinks he dropped the "bomb" on President Trump by claiming he's in the so-called Epstein files, but the defense attorney for the deceased sex criminal is calling BS on Musk.

David Schoen, one of Epstein's lawyers, tells TMZ ... the disgraced financier had nothing on Trump ... 'cause he says that's what Epstein straight up told him.

Schoen says, "What I can say definitively is that I discussed this subject with Mr. Epstein at a time when it would have been in his best interests to implicate others and he made clear that Donald Trump did nothing wrong and that he had no damaging information against him."

Schoen notes he's not criticizing Musk's accusation ... he's merely stating what he knows about the situation.

Elon dropped the "bomb" minutes after Trump threatened to terminate EM's governmental subsidies and contracts to help save billions in the federal budget. Since departing the White House in his DOGE adviser role last week ... Elon has been taking swing after swing at Trump over his “disgusting abomination" known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

He even went so far as to repost a now-infamous 1992 video NBC captured of Trump and Epstein hanging out together at a party.