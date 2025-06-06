White House Getting Rid Of Trump's Tesla As Bromance Crashes & Burns

Play video content Fox News

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s bromance? Dead in the water -- and so is the Tesla Elon once gifted him, which the White House now wants gone.

Fox News says the Tesla Model S Musk picked out for Trump earlier this year is the latest casualty of their messy breakup -- with the White House now planning to ditch the flashy red ride altogether by giving it away or selling it off.

Fox is reporting that Trump is getting rid of the Tesla that Musk gave him. pic.twitter.com/i2AZ0GmkKY — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 6, 2025 @RonFilipkowski

The Fox News report also claims Trump had grown tired of Musk weeks ago, before yesterday's dispute boiled over.

The move comes after Musk slammed Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" as a "disgusting abomination," claiming it kills EV tax credits and blows up the deficit. Trump clapped back on Truth Social, saying Elon’s got a bad case of "Trump Derangement Syndrome" ... and threatened to axe his federal contracts.

Musk wasn’t done -- he claimed Trump would've lost the 2024 election without his support … and even suggested without evidence Trump’s name is included in the Epstein Files.

As the feud hit max throttle, Tesla stock tanked -- billions wiped out in a flash. Musk even threatened to ground SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft ... before pulling a quick U-turn just hours later.

This morning, Trump told news outlets the two men's relationship is on time-out.