Rob Manfred Admits Donald Trump Had Influence On Pete Rose Reinstatement Decision

POTUS apparently has pull in the MLB ... Rob Manfred admitted Wednesday he did consider Donald Trump's opinion when making the decision to lift Pete Rose's baseball ban.

The commissioner made the revelation to a gaggle of reporters while out at an owners meeting ... explaining Trump's strong support of Charlie Hustle was something he "paid attention to" when mulling whether or not to reinstate the Cincinnati Reds legend last month.

"The President was one of a number of voices that was supportive of the idea that this was the right decision," he said. "Obviously, I have respect for the office, and the advice that he gave, I paid attention to."

Manfred did make it clear, though, Trump's words were not the only factors he considered.

"I had a lot of other people that were weighing in on the topic as well," he said.

Rose, as you know, became officially Hall of Fame eligible on May 13 -- roughly two weeks after Trump insisted MLB "get off its fat, lazy ass, and elect" him posthumously into Cooperstown.

In announcing the move to end the punishment, Manfred stated, "permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual." Others were affected by the rule, including "Shoeless" Joe Jackson.

Rose, of course, was initially banned in 1989 ... after it was determined he had bet on games while working as the Reds' manager. He will now be eligible for HOF enshrinement starting in 2027.