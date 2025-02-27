Jon Gruden Reinstated Into Buccaneers Ring of Honor

Jon Gruden is back in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor ... less than four years after he lost the recognition amid his controversial email scandal.

The organization announced the reversal in a statement on Thursday ... saying "Jon Gruden was initially inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor based on his many accomplishments during his seven seasons as our head coach and he remains a significant figure in the history of our franchise."

"Upon further reflection, we have decided to reinstate him into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor."

Gruden coached the Bucs from 2002-2009 ... winning Super Bowl XXXVII and finishing with a 57-55 record, including three postseason wins.

The team distanced itself from Gruden after emails including homophobic, racist and misogynistic language from 2011 to 2018 were released in a report in 2021.

The whole controversy resulted in his resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders ... and he has not taken a head coaching position in the NFL since.

He has returned to the football world in several capacities ... and even weighed in on the Raiders hiring Pete Carroll to TMZ Sports while in New Orleans for the Super Bowl earlier this month.