Jon Gruden Praises Raiders For Hiring Pete Carroll, 'Helluva Coach!'

The Raiders landing Pete Carroll has generated a ton of excitement for the franchise ... and even their former coach Jon Gruden is hyped up about it -- telling TMZ Sports the Silver and Black nailed the hire.

We caught up with the Super Bowl-winning coach out on the streets of NOLA ahead of Super Bowl LIX ... and he sang the 73-year-old's praises.

"He's a world champion coach," Gruden said. "He's won everywhere he's been. He won it all at USC, he won it all at Seattle and there's no reason he can't put the Silver and Black back."

Gruden -- who had a bad breakup with the Raiders in 2021 -- wouldn't put a deadline on the turnaround ... but said the guy's track record is all he needs to feel confident it's a matter of when, not if, he gets them back in contention.

In terms of what he's up to these days, the Barstool Sports personality said he still has the fire inside to coach -- but has found ways to feed his hunger with his current gig.

"I got players and coaches coming every day to my office," he said. "I'm scratching that itch. I'm still very involved with football. I don't have a team right now, but I'm having a blast."