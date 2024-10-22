Jon Gruden Still Roots For Raiders Despite Firing, Ugly Exit In Las Vegas

Play video content The PacMan Jones Show

Jon Gruden's split with the Raiders was UGLY ... but that doesn't mean the Super Bowl champion-winning former head coach is down on his old employer in Las Vegas!

In fact, Gruden says he not only watches the team, but he still actively pulls for his old squad!

"You know my son [Deuce Gruden] is on that staff. He's one of the strength coaches, so I watch every single play. I still root for 'em like I was still on the staff," the Gruden told Pacman Jones and Evan Rosenblum on BetOnline's "The Pacman Jones Show."

Of course, JG was forced to resign in October 2021 after old but controversial emails from the coach became public. Gruden has not coached professionally since.

As for what's wrong with the last place, 2-5 Raiders, the longtime NFL head coach has some ideas.

"They've had too much turnover, man," Coach Gruden said. "They've had a lot of injuries, but people don't know that defense has suffered some losses. The quarterback position and the offensive coordinator are new; it's a mixture right now that hasn't clicked yet."

Jon also says he's dumbfounded by the team letting their star receiver go.

"I don't know how you let Davante [Adams] leave there. I would've thrown it to him every single play. His tongue would've been hanging out of his mouth," Coach Gruden said laughing ... adding, "I don't know where that went wrong. It's just too bad."

Gruden also weighed in on the fate of first-year head coach Antonio Pierce ... who despite winning the job with an inspired performance after being named interim HC last season, may be on the hot seat as the team continues to struggle.

"It's his first year as a full-time head coach," Gruden said, adding ... "There's been a lot of adversity."

"I don't like to write people off seven games into it. I think there's a lot of football left to be played. They gotta get the quarterback to be playing consistently well, or it doesn't matter who coaches the team. Right now it's a struggle offensively out there."