Dave Portnoy Slams Beyoncé's Halftime Show, 'Been LOST'

Dave Portnoy is not a fan of Beyoncé and he clearly wants the world to know it ... publicly ripping her during her big Christmas Day halftime show.

The Barstool Sports honcho went in on Queen Bey on Wednesday as she was serenading NRG Stadium in Houston with "Cowboy Carter" tunes ... declaring her "LOST" without Destiny's Child.

Portnoy didn't elaborate much further as he watched the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" songstress croon during the Ravens vs. Texans intermission ... although he did encourage his fans to roast her on his outlet's new Jon Gruden show, "The Shred Line."

"Shred line is open for that Beyoncé performance," he said.

Dave, of course, has never been the world's biggest 'Yoncé fan -- as even back in Feb. 2023 he stated on Twitter, "Rihanna > Beyoncé. Not particularly close."

Seems he might be only one of a few of her detractors, though ... as the performance looked like it was widely praised.