Dave Portnoy Slams Beyoncé's Halftime Show, 'Been LOST'

Dave Portnoy Rips Beyoncé's Halftime Show ... 'Been LOST Since Destiny's Child'
Dave Portnoy is not a fan of Beyoncé and he clearly wants the world to know it ... publicly ripping her during her big Christmas Day halftime show.
The Barstool Sports honcho went in on Queen Bey on Wednesday as she was serenading NRG Stadium in Houston with "Cowboy Carter" tunes ... declaring her "LOST" without Destiny's Child.
December 25, 2024 @mediafortwo
Portnoy didn't elaborate much further as he watched the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" songstress croon during the Ravens vs. Texans intermission ... although he did encourage his fans to roast her on his outlet's new Jon Gruden show, "The Shred Line."
"Shred line is open for that Beyoncé performance," he said.
Dave, of course, has never been the world's biggest 'Yoncé fan -- as even back in Feb. 2023 he stated on Twitter, "Rihanna > Beyoncé. Not particularly close."
Seems he might be only one of a few of her detractors, though ... as the performance looked like it was widely praised.
As we reported, Beyoncé rode into the field on a horse ... and proceeded to belt out country tracks for around 13 minutes. The show featured guest appearances from Shaboozey, Post Malone -- and even Blue Ivy.
WHAT A SHOW ❤️ @BEYONCE pic.twitter.com/t0RXz8wDts— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2024 @NFL
The NFL certainly seemed to love it -- after she wrapped, the league posted on X, "WHAT A SHOW" with a big, red heart emoji.