Brianna LaPaglia Threatens to Release Alleged Abuse Tape of Zach Bryan

Brianna LaPaglia's not playing when it comes to her cat ... saying if Zach Bryan shares more pics of the animal, she'll release a tape she claims show him throwing objects at her.

The Barstool Sports personality took to TikTok Sunday morning ... saying that if he -- seemingly referring to Bryan -- keeps posting pics and videos of her cat, then she's going to share a clip where he's "whipping s*** at my face."

You'll want to watch the video ... BL seems pretty dang serious about this -- though it's hard to tell if she actually has a clip of the alleged action tucked away somewhere or not.

Brianna's boss Dave Portnoy wants her to drop the alleged video ... telling her she's gotta post it -- though LaPaglia promises to send it to him directly instead.

We've reached out to Zach about Brianna's claim ... so far, no word back.

Of course, Brianna and Zach's split has been full of drama ... with Brianna claiming Zach tried to pay her millions to sign an NDA after he emotionally abused her during the entirety of their relationship. Bryan hasn't responded to any of these accusations either.