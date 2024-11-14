Zach Bryan Won't Be Charged After Last Year's Oklahoma Arrest

Zach Bryan has one less thing to worry about during his roller-coaster year -- he’s officially off the hook after an arrest for obstruction last year.

Craig County, Oklahoma District Attorney's Office spokesperson Michelle Lowry tells TMZ ... prosecutors agreed to defer charging Zach for 6 months in May 2024.

We're told Zach has stayed out of trouble since then and now prosecutors have agreed to drop the case completely.

To get into the nitty-gritty, Lowry tells us Zach’s technically gotta stay out of trouble until today, November 14, is over, meaning he’ll officially be in the clear tomorrow morning and the case will be closed.

You’ll recall, TMZ first obtained dash cam footage of Zach’s Oklahoma arrest for obstruction of a law enforcement officer last year, and it showed him putting up one heck of a verbal fight. Bryan had pulled up next to his security guard's SUV just after the guard was stopped for speeding, and a confrontation ensued.

Play video content 9/7/23

You can see Zach was clearly ticked in the video, even telling the officer, "F***ing cops are out of hand, truly" -- and it all wrapped up with officers hauling him off to jail.

Zach quickly apologized after the incident, and now it looks like he can put the entire ordeal behind him.