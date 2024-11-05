Brianna LaPaglia Claims Ex Zach Bryan Blocked Her After Breakup

Zach Bryan looks like he wants nothing to do with Brianna LaPaglia after their nasty split ... because she claims he's blocked her on social media!!!

The Barstool Sports personality, best known as Brianna Chickenfry, revealed she's been blocked by Zach on Instagram ... ahead of a diss track she's about to drop.

Brianna teased the song -- dubbed "Smallest Man" -- ahead of its Wednesday release and folks in the replies were quick to comment, ripping her for not having the courage to tag Zach in the post.

That's when Brianna responded ... "We r all blocked."

Zach and Brianna's breakup is still pretty fresh ... it's only been two weeks since he announced the split in a relationship status update on his Instagram Story.

As we reported ... Brianna says she was "blindsided" by Zach's announcement ... and she later posted an emotional video claiming she had no clue ZB was going to make their breakup public, accusing him of "discarding" her.

