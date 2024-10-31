Brianna LaPaglia Postpones Podcast After Zach Bryan Split, 'Having a Very Hard Time'

Brianna LaPaglia isn't ready to address her high-profile split from country singer Zach Bryan ... saying as much in an update about her podcast.

The Barstool Sports personality, best known as Brianna Chickenfry, posted a message to fans on TikTok Wednesday evening, where she admitted she and "BFFs" podcast cohosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards tried to record a new episode, but were unable to due to her heartbreak.

She wrote ... "I am having a very hard time figuring out how I want to handle this publicly due to all the backlash. I am going to put my mental health first this week."

Brianna noted she had the support of her cohosts ... she said they "want to make sure I do what's best for me."

She added ... "I need to prioritize the right things this week. I hope you can all understand."

Zach announced his split from Brianna last week, sharing his relationship status update in an Instagram Story note. The podcaster responded to Zach's announcement by stating she was "blindsided," later posting a tearful video explaining she didn't know the singer planned to make their split public ... claiming the chart-topper "discarded" her.

The breakup came amid another controversy for Brianna -- a rumored fallout between herself and longtime BFF/podcast host Grace O'Malley. Earlier this month, Brianna was accused of victim-blaming Grace when the latter recalled an instance of sexual assault from her teens on their podcast, "PlanBri."

Brianna notably did not wish Grace a happy birthday online this week ... and she was absent from her bestie's birthday celebration. However, she later posted on her Instagram Story that she did send Grace a private happy birthday message.

As fans began calling for Grace to start her own podcast, GO posted on her Instagram Story, asking her followers to let her longtime friend grieve in peace.

While Grace admitted the last year had been a "whirlwind" for her and Brianna's friendship, she made it clear she was on her pal's side in the split ... sharing a photo of herself holding a prop gun pointed at Zach.