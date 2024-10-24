Matty Healy Says He's Not Writing About 'Casual' Flings After Taylor Swift Split

Play video content Doomscroll Podcast

Matty Healy may have some "Bad Blood" with Taylor Swift and her fans after one eyebrow-raising interview ... in which he seemingly took a dig at the pop star and their "casual" fling.

The 1975 frontman opened up about his upcoming music during a recent appearance on the "Doomscroll Podcast" ... and hinted he wouldn't be reliving his whirlwind romance with Taylor in the tunes.

Check out the clip ... While Matty never named Taylor directly in the interview, he did address how he became "a way more well-known public figure" lately ... but the British singer noted he's "just not interested" in writing about his "casual romantic liaisons."

In another part of the podcast, he added ... "The idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me that, by the time I put it out, is gonna be, like, two years old -- I see people doing that, as well, and it’s just not interesting."

It's safe to assume Matty is referring to his ex here, given the fact Taylor penned many a song about MH on her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

At the time of its release, Swifties thought the album would be inspired by Taylor's 6-year-long relationship with actor Joe Alwyn ... who split from the singer in April 2023. Shortly after Taylor and Joe's breakup made headlines, the Grammy winner was linked to Matty ... but the pair's romance fizzled out by June 2023.

The relationship left enough of an impression on Taylor, however ... having seemingly written "But Daddy I Love Him," "Guilty As Sin?," "Down Bad," "Fresh Out the Slammer," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)," and, of course, the titular "The Tortured Poets Department" about Matty.

Though Taylor certainly capitalized on their fling, breaking a number of records with 'TTPD,' Matty said he was interested in making "art pop" and tackling "subjects [he's] really interested in."

He continued ... "I’m sure there’ll be some kind of love songs on there. I think that yeah, I’m not in the world of, ‘Did you see what happened? Here’s my version of it,’ kind of thing. I think that’s for other artists to do."