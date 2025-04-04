Kamala Harris Calls Out Doug Emhoff’s Law Firm, Others for Trump Deal

Kamala Harris is calling out DC law firms -- especially the one employing her husband Doug Emhoff -- for kissing President Trump's ring by giving his administration over $100 million in pro bono legal services.

The former VP gave a fiery speech Thursday at the Leading Women Defined Summit, where she appeared to diss Willkie Farr & Gallagher -- the former Second Husband's firm -- just days after it agreed to provide unpaid legal work during Trump's time in office and beyond.

Kamala's take on it is clear, as she said, "There is a sense of fear that has been taking hold in our country. And I understand it. But we’re seeing people stay quiet."

She added, "We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats."

While Harris does not specifically name Doug's firm, the timing of her remarks is hard to ignore -- especially considering a source familiar with the situation tells TMZ, Doug told his law firm's leadership he disagreed with their seeking a deal with the Trump Administration, and implored them to fight back.

As we've reported, the Trump administration has used executive orders to cut ties with any law firms the President perceives as helping his opponents ... cutting off their clearance to enter federal buildings, and essentially choking their business.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher is just one of several firms that have opted to make a deal with Trump, rather than getting cut off from clients.

President Trump says Doug's firm will be helping veterans, Gold Star families, law enforcement members and first responders ... all while not participating in an "DEI" efforts.