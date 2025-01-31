Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Pop up at FireAid Concert, Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance with her husband Doug Emhoff at one of L.A.'s FireAid concerts Thursday night -- and the crowd went absolutely wild for the couple.

Check out video obtained by TMZ ... the former VP and the Second Gentleman made their big splash while attending the event at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Kamala and Doug were all smiles standing side by side and waving at fans who shot cell phone footage of them. The two got to enjoy performances from Billie Eilish, Earth Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Sting and more.

As you know, there were a bevy of other stars who cranked out their hits at the Kia Forum nearby, including John Mayer, Anderson .Paak, Dr. Dre and Joni Mitchell.

Meanwhile, the occasion marked the second time in a week that Kamala and Doug were out and about helping the thousands impacted by the L.A. wildfires.

After losing the 2024 election to Donald Trump, Kamala flew back to L.A. from D.C. with Doug and the pair went to work in a kitchen serving food to people displaced by the fires.

