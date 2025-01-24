Fox News Host Rips Kamala's Husband, Others for Grocery Shopping With Wives

Play video content Fox News

Watch out, guys ... no more afternoon shopping trips with the missus -- 'cause a visit to the grocery store is women's work, according to a Fox News host who's landed in some hot water.

Jesse Watters -- host of a self-titled primetime show on the network -- shared video published by the New York Post of Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, in a checkout line at a grocery store.

After ribbing the former VP for supposedly finally figuring out what inflation was now that she's shopping for herself, Jesse took aim at Doug ... asking "What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?"

If you're wondering if Jesse just means a husband doesn't have to go everywhere with their spouse, it doesn't seem like it ... 'cause later in the show he said "You don’t need to go grocery shopping with your wife, you should be able to exert price control from afar."

So, Jesse's telling husbands to keep a close eye on that credit card and call out their wives for overspending ... even though they're not picking up the slack and putting in the work at the store themselves. Not exactly a fair division of labor.

Worth noting ... Watters has been married twice. He was first married to Noelle Watters from 2009 to 2019 -- but, the two split when he admitted to having an affair with his now-wife Emma DiGiovine, who he married in 2019. So, by his own rules, it sounds like Jesse hasn't sniffed a grocery store in close to 20 years.

Online, these comments are going over about as well as you might imagine -- like a lead balloon on fire. People are calling out Jesse for sexism, apologizing to his wife, and just generally roasting the guy.