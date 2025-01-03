Jon Cryer Says Trump's 2nd Term Already a 'Clown Show'

Play video content TMZ.com

Jon Cryer's not feeling confident ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House, blasting the President-elect's 2nd term for being a "clown show" even before he's inaugurated.

We caught up with the actor -- who was a vocal supporter of Kamala Harris -- at LAX, where he told us he doesn't think Trump will be any better the second time around.

As Jon put it, Trump "was terrible" at being prez years ago, and JC is certain the businessman isn't "gonna get better" at doing the job.

The "Two and a Half Men" star's criticism comes amid a number of hurdles for Trump's incoming administration ... including Matt Gaetz withdrawing from consideration for U.S. Attorney General, and Elon Musk, named co-lead of the proposed new Department of Government Efficiency, warring with MAGA supporters over H1B visas.

As all that's going down, Jon planning to look the other way on Inauguration Day, and simply focus on keeping loved ones safe during the new Trump administration.

Jon did have an ominous warning for Democrats in Washington, D.C. ... advising them not to try reaching across the aisle, because the one thing Trump's proven is his political stances are inconsistent.

He added ... "They're hoping they can take advantage of that but, it's a clown show. Trump is a clown show. We're gonna have 4 more years of clown show. Hope you can enjoy it."