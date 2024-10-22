Brianna LaPaglia Posts Tearful Reaction to Sudden Zach Bryan Breakup Announcement

Brianna LaPaglia is opening up about her heartbreak following her split from country singer Zach Bryan ... sharing she had no idea he planned to publicly announce their breakup so soon.

The Barstool Sports personality posted an emotional video response on her YouTube channel after the country crooner shared their relationship status update on his Instagram Stories today ... where he indicated he made the decision to call off their romance amid a troubled year.

Play video content Plan Bri Uncut

While Brianna confirmed their breakup, she noted the split only happened Monday ... which is why she initially said she was "blindsided" by Zach's social media activity.

Watch the video ... the podcaster tearfully sits on the floor of her bathroom and accuses her ex of giving her no heads up about his planned announcement.

She continues ... "I've been crying for 5 days straight ... How can you give someone everything and love them so unconditionally, like, through stuff that you shouldn't. But you just love them ... and you see the good in them."

As Brianna tried to fight back tears, she indicated Zach "discarded of" her over the course of a few days.

She added ... "It's really heartbreaking. I don't want to talk about details right now. I don't want to talk about it yet."

Per the Internet personality, she wanted "to heal privately" during her heartbreak ... but Zach's post derailed that plan.

Brianna's video statement comes after speculation surfaced online that her and Zach's relationship hit a rocky patch. Not only was the singer spotted using a dating app, but Brianna posted a cryptic message on her Instagram feed about moving on.

The former flames first got together in summer 2023 ... with Brianna commemorating their 1-year anniversary back in July with a loving tribute. At the time, she credited Zach for helping her "love myself again."

She added ... "There isn’t a damn thing I wouldn’t do for ya. My person forever. I love you my Zachary."