Zach Bryan Brings Out 'Hawk Tuah' Girl to Sing 'Revival' At Nashville Concert

Zach Bryan got in on the "Hawk Tuah" craze, bringing the now-famous 23-year-old on stage Saturday night during his concert.

Zach Bryan brought the "Hawk Tuah" girl on Stage last night 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hXoCoDAruw — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) June 30, 2024 @ThePatriotOasis

Zach, who is on his "The Quittin Time" tour, was performing at Nashville's Nissan Stadium when Hailey Welch -- AKA "Hawk Tuah" -- appeared on stage and the crowd went nuts!

They performed his song, "Revival" together and she gave a "Hawk Tuah" for the crowd.

Hailey was dressed in white cowboy boots, cut-off jeans and the obligatory cowboy lid. She was also holding a drink.

Hawk Tuah Girl hopped on stage with Zach Bryan in Nashville @StoolBackstage pic.twitter.com/IXqGFX1NXX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 30, 2024 @barstoolsports

Hailey had some stumbles, occasionally getting lost over lyrics, but the crowd didn't care.

She joins a stellar list of folks who have appeared on stage with Zach singing "Revival," including John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen.