Zach Bryan Brings Out 'Hawk Tuah' Girl to Sing 'Revival' At Nashville Concert

Zach Bryan 'Hawk Tuah' Sings 'Revival' At Nashville Concert!!!

Zach Bryan got in on the "Hawk Tuah" craze, bringing the now-famous 23-year-old on stage Saturday night during his concert.

Zach, who is on his "The Quittin Time" tour, was performing at Nashville's Nissan Stadium when Hailey Welch -- AKA "Hawk Tuah" -- appeared on stage and the crowd went nuts!

They performed his song, "Revival" together and she gave a "Hawk Tuah" for the crowd.

Hailey was dressed in white cowboy boots, cut-off jeans and the obligatory cowboy lid. She was also holding a drink.

Hailey had some stumbles, occasionally getting lost over lyrics, but the crowd didn't care.

She joins a stellar list of folks who have appeared on stage with Zach singing "Revival," including John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen.

She's now hawking merch and clearly having a moment.

