Brianna LaPaglia Says Zach Bryan Was Emotionally Abusive, 'I'm Still Scared Right Now'

Brianna LaPaglia's split from Zach Bryan is somehow getting even nastier ... she's just unleashed claims that the country star was emotionally abusive throughout their relationship.

The Barstool Sports personality opened up on her messy breakup with Bryan on Thursday's episode of "BFFs" ... making some heavy claims against the "Something In The Orange" singer while behind the mic.

Play video content BFFs / Barstool Sports

Bri told her cohosts, Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, that Bryan made her life hell since they first got together in 2023 ... while claiming even now -- several days after they've decided to go their separate ways -- she's still terrified of him.

"The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life," she said, "like, dealing with the abuse from this dude. Like, I'm still scared right now, 'cause I'm, like, scared of him still. My brain's re-wired. I'm scared to make him mad."

LaPaglia went on to insinuate that Bryan recently offered her cash ... in an attempt to buy her silence.

"You made the women before me believe that they had no other choice than to take money from you, sign their experiences away -- sign what they went through away," she said. "You get to go skip off and sing your little f***ing songs on stage like you're a good dude."

"I don't want in two years," she continued, "to buy a f***ing house and think, 'Oh, this is the money from the dude that literally f***ing destroyed me and broke me for a year.' F*** that. F*** you. I don't want your money."

LaPaglia was adamant she didn't turn down Bryan's apparent NDA offer in order to expose him on her social media platforms ... she stated she simply didn't want to sign "away my experiences and what I went through to protect someone that hurt me."

"I'm a lot stronger than a weak man," she said. "F*** you. F*** your money. F*** you."