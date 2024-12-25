Beyoncé Serves Up Christmas-Cowboy Mash-Up For Netflix's NFL Gameday

Beyoncé brought the house -- make that the entire stadium -- down ... delivering the greatest festive gift of all time with her NFL Halftime show at the Texans' Christmas clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

The iconic singer gifted us the perfect Christmas-Cowboy mash-up in her hometown of Houston, performing tracks from her latest album, "Cowboy Carter" -- which all streamed live on Netflix.

As you can see, Bey was in full-energy high gear, delivering tunes like "16 Carriages," "Spaghetti," "Jolene," and "Texas Hold'em" ... with special cameos from the likes of Shaboozey and Post Malone.

A marching band also rolled in, with dancers strutting their stuff in USA flag-designed sashes while doing a good ol' hoedown to really bring that small-town Americana flair to the performance.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Given the scale of the performance, Queen Bey clearly needed some extra backup -- and who better than her daughter, Blue Ivy, who danced her way into the spotlight alongside her momma.