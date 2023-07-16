David Justice Says Barry Bonds Deserves HOF Nod, 'Baddest Dude Of My Generation'

Play video content TMZSports.com

It's time to let Barry Bonds into Cooperstown ... at least according to David Justice -- who tells TMZ Sports the SF Giants legend should be a Hall of Famer.

"Barry Bonds is the baddest dude of my generation," the former Atlanta Braves All-Star said this week. "The baddest dude of my generation. Bar none. Bar none."

Of course, despite being arguably the best baseball player ever ... Bonds has been essentially blackballed from the HOF after he was accused of using performance enhancing drugs during his career.

Justice clearly thinks that's all a joke ... telling us out at Kimpton La Peer Hotel in Los Angeles he feels that subjective way of thinking shouldn't ever be a part of Hall of Fame voters' thought processes.

"They already let guys in already that have been -- that have had tests done," Justice said, "that people know or have a pretty good circumstantial evidence that they've already let in."

Bonds clearly agrees with Justice ... he went on the "Hollywood Swingin'" podcast this week and said he belongs in the Hall because he was never convicted of using steroids.

Justice, though, says Bonds deserves at least some blame for the yearly snub ... saying he thinks the 58-year-old should have made more of an effort to ingratiate himself with baseball media during his career.