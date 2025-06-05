Jake Paul Speaks Out Against Donald Trump and Elon Musk Social Media Feud

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have gone from best buddies to enemies in a flash ... and Jake Paul, a registered Republican, says it's not just a bad look for the party, but for America itself!

El Gallo shared his thoughts on the explosive spat between the President of the United States and the founder of Tesla and SpaceX on his X account, saying that while the two are great, they "need to work together and not make America look bad."

One of the problems with the Republican Party is on display today



(As a current Republican) We unfortunately have these Alpha male egos and leaders who aren’t mature enough sometimes. They’re 50+ years old and diss tweeting each other



"We unfortunately have these Alpha male egos and leaders who aren't mature enough sometimes. They're 50+ years old and diss-tweeting each other."

FYI, Musk is 53, and Trump is 78.

It's a strong take from the 28-year-old boxing star ... who was, and still is, a big proponent of POTUS. In fact, in the lead-up to last November's election, The Problem Child announced he'd be endorsing POTUS to his 20 million YouTube subscribers.

"Do the right thing, vote for Donald Trump," Jake said at the time. "Not because I said so, not because Beyoncé said so, but because it's what's right."

Paul even hit up D.C. for the inauguration festivities ... as 47 celebrated alongside a bunch of other big-name stars, including his brother Logan Paul, Theo Von and Conor McGregor.

Odds are Paul's message won't end the beef ... as Musk, especially, has gone full scorched earth -- all over Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."

Things have gotten so out of hand that Musk alleged Trump was in the Epstein files.