Jake Paul Open To Title Fight With Badou Jack, 'Discussions Are Happening'

Jake Paul and Julio César Chávez Jr. are a little over a month away from trading blows in California ... but El Gallo already has wheels in motion on his next potential fight -- telling TMZ Sports he would love to go up against Badou Jack!!

We caught up with one-half of the June 28th main event following Wednesday's press conference in L.A. ... and asked about Badou saying he would give Paul a shot at his WBC cruiserweight title.

"I'm super interested," Paul said. "I had Nakisa [Bidarian] contact his team behind the scenes, so those discussions are happening."

It would mark a massive step in competition for El Gallo. While he has versed former world champions, he has never faced an active belt holder.

So ... does Jake think he can take the 29-3-3 41-year-old down?

"For sure," he said.

That's a discussion for down the road, though ... as Jake is locked in on his upcoming bout with Chávez Jr. and is ready to walk out of their fight with a win.

"He's not gonna beat me," Paul said. "He's just gonna be another legend that I'm gonna beat and embarrass."

We also spoke with JCCK following the press conference ... right after Chávez Sr. and Jake exchanged some words.

