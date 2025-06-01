Jake Paul Says He'll Embarrass Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. In June Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul will step into the ring with former middleweight champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in less than a month ... and The Problem Child says he'll beat the former title holder so badly, it'll catapult him to a championship of his own!

28-year-old Paul joined Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1) ... where the guys chopped it about the June 28th scrap in SoCal.

"Man, I'm feeling better than ever," Jake said. "This is going to be my breakout performance."

"It's going to be a tough fight, you know. Someone's going to get embarrassed, and it's not going to be me. But I'm training harder than ever. I know this is my toughest opponent yet. Maybe not the biggest name opponent, but it's still going to be a super, super good fight."

Of course, 39-year-old Chavez Jr., son of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., is the far more experienced pugilist ... with 64 professional fights under his belt.

If there's been criticism of Julio over the years, it's been fans questioning his work ethic. That may or may not have been an issue in the past, but it's not one now, according to Jake, who says he's heard his opp is taking the fight more seriously than any in his career.

Paul vs. Chavez Jr. isn't the only anticipated scrap on the card. UFC legend Holly Holm -- who defeated Ronda Rousey in one of MMA's most memorable moments ever -- is returning to her roots for a boxing match.

Holm, who recently signed with Jake's MVP promotion, will fight Yolanda Vega in a 10-round boxing match ... her first since 2013.

The addition of Holly is just the latest move Jake's taken to pump up women's boxing (see Amanda Serrano) ... and we asked him if we could see him add other female boxing stars to MVP's roster -- specifically Claressa Shields.

Shields has been critical of Paul at times ... but that doesn't mean Jake isn't willing to do business with T-Rex.