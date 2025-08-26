Rampage Jackson Says He's Been Getting Death Threats Over Son's Clash W/ Syko Stu

Play video content Joy of Everything

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson says he's been the target of death threats after his son was involved in a violent incident with a pro wrestler over the weekend ... and he's making it clear, he wants the messages to stop.

The UFC legend briefly addressed Raja Jackson's altercation with Syko Stu while he was leaving LAX on Monday night ... and he stated the inboxes on his social media pages have been a cesspool since late Saturday.

"There's a lot of racist people giving me death threats and stuff like that," Rampage told Joy Of Everything.

The former fighter added there's been a lot of name-calling as well, including some addressing him as a "bad father."

"It's uncalled for," he said.

Rampage didn't elaborate further -- noting, "anything I say gets twisted" ... before he walked away.

Raja and Syko's tiff began early Saturday evening, when the wrestler smacked Rampage's kid with an empty beer can just before a KnokX Pro event got underway in Los Angeles.

Raja later entered the wrestling org.'s ring as part of a planned bit for him to get his "payback," but he ended up knocking out Syko Stu and hitting him with a flurry of violent punches.

Stu -- real name Stuart Smith -- was transported to the hospital with what his brother called "severe injures to his head." Thankfully, his bro announced Monday night he's "currently conscious and able to talk." A GoFundMe to help him with medical expenses has already raised over $60,000.

The scene has been polarizing to say the least, with WWE legend Mark Henry putting some of the blame on Stu for it all.