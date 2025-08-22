Jeff, Matt Hardy Say Match Vs. Dudley Boyz Could Be Last Ever

Play video content TMZ's Inside the Ring

Jeff and Matt Hardy are teasing their legendary runs in the squared circle might finally be nearing their end -- and it all hinges on their showdown with the Dudley Boyz at TNA's "Bound for Glory."

The Hardy brothers told TMZ's Inside The Ring the upcoming Oct. 12 clash with Team 3D won't just be another match -- it could be the final chapter in one of wrestling's greatest rivalries. Matt admitted flat-out ... "If we lose to the Dudleys, it might be time to ride off into the sunset."

That "sunset" might not be the end of their story, though. The Hardys acknowledged retirement would open the door to something only a handful of wrestlers have ever pulled off -- induction into both the WWE Hall of Fame and the TNA Hall of Fame. For a duo that defined eras in both companies, the honor feels almost inevitable.

"This is by far our most emotional bout," Jeff added. "Fans may end up crying after this one."

The Hardys made it clear that after decades of tables, ladders and chairs (and everything in between), the Dudleys' rivalry is the one feud that has meant the most to their careers ... and the way it ends at "Bound for Glory" could very well determine their future in the ring.